Black And Red Dress The Latest Iteration Of The Nike PG 6

Social Status is not only ushering in the current wave of Air Max Penny retro models, but they’re also running point for the sequel – the Air Penny 2. Heralded as high as the original model, the Air Penny 2 featured one of wildest designs of the mid-late 1990s, but that was the norm for Penny Hardaway as he was often used as a platform for Nike to boast Eric Avar’s most daring designs. It was a flawless continuation of that introductory model, eluding the sophomore slump thanks to the continued on with the help of Lil’ Penny. In fact, the Air Penny 2 was one of the most popular models of that ’96-’97 season as it marked a significant moment in Penny’s career – the post-Shaq era. Orlando was Penny’s show for good, and the future for the point guard was bright and magical.

LIFESTYLE ・ 29 DAYS AGO