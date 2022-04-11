ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Bill would change nursing home evacuation plan process

KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kfsWk_0f5oSghi00

The proposal from Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration to tighten up rules for nursing home hurricane evacuations would prohibit state records about how well those plans are executed from being released publicly, the Louisiana Illuminator is reporting .

Officials who work under Edwards helped craft House Bill 933 in response to the horrific evacuation of seven southeast Louisiana nursing homes to an old pesticide warehouse for Hurricane Ida. The state health department was forced to rescue more than 800 elderly and medically vulnerable people from the warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish in September. Fifteen people died in the aftermath, with at least five deaths attributed to the evacuation, the Illuminator reports.

The bill, carried by Rep. Joe Stagni, R-Kenner, aims to create more accountability by requiring nursing homes to submit an “after-event report” each time they evacuate or experience problems while “sheltering in place” for a natural disaster, the story says.

The reports would provide details on how a nursing home’s emergency plan held up in the face of a hurricane or other weather event. The Louisiana Nursing Home Emergency Preparedness Review Committee would use them to adjust evacuation and shelter-in-place regulations moving forward, the story says.

Yet the bill calls for the after-event reports to be kept out of the public record. Nursing home residents, their families, media outlets and others would not be able to access them, even if there was reason to think a facility’s emergency response had gone awry, the Illuminator reports.

To read the Illuminator's full story, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Bill would change how students in small towns pick schools

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont lawmakers are considering changing the way students who live in small towns that don’t offer public school for all grade levels choose where to attend class. VTDigger reports the small River Valleys school district does not operate a high school or a middle school....
VERMONT STATE
Daily Mail

Wisconsin dentist could get decades in prison for breaking his patients' teeth by drilling holes in them so that he could charge for fixing the damage – and pocket MILLIONS from the procedures

A Wisconsin dentist could face decades in prison after he intentionally broke and drilled holes in patients' teeth so he could charge them for repairs, allowing him to take home millions from procedures. Scott Charmoli, 61, of Grafton, has been convicted of five counts of health care fraud and two...
POLITICS
VTDigger

Essential reforms on the way for nursing homes￼

The pandemic has been devastating to residents of nursing homes and their loved ones. Residents and staff have died from Covid-19 and countless residents have suffered from isolation and neglect. Recently announced initiatives to reform nursing homes are the most significant increase in protections for residents in decades. The plan...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
9NEWS

Bill would cap rent prices at mobile home park

DENVER, Colorado — A bill currently moving through the Colorado state legislature would limit how much mobile home park owners can charge to tenants for use of the land – most residents own the homes where they live, but they do not own the land and rent it from park owners.
COLORADO STATE
Winston-Salem Journal

Understaffed nursing home, which endangered residents in Thomasville, had an emergency plan. ‘No one looked at it,’ regulator says.

The for-profit owner of Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation is facing an undisclosed set of penalties after state investigators said the center failed to meet multiple standards aimed at keeping residents safe. Those include failing to follow its emergency preparedness plan, which has a section for dealing with inclement weather...
THOMASVILLE, NC
wfit.org

A new law would change the book review process in Florida schools

The conversation surrounding education in Florida has revolved around the state’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill, otherwise known by critics as the "Don’t Say Gay" bill. But another influential education bill has made its way through the state legislature. Right now, HB1467 awaits a signature from...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Hurricane Preparedness#The Louisiana Illuminator#House#Hurricane Ida
WNYT

Bill would ensure you have propane to heat your home during emergencies

A bill that is heating up in the state legislature would make most New Yorkers never go cold again. The proposed law would ensure you always have propane to heat your home during emergencies. Lawmakers do not want history to repeat itself. Again. In the past couple of months, 13...
POLITICS
Record-Journal

Process to shutter Wallingford nursing home begins amid resident concern

WALLINGFORD — A resident of the nursing home under a mandatory relocation order worries that forcing residents to move could negatively impact their health. "I don't think they reached a point where you empty out the whole building and make everybody — they're putting everybody at risk, by moving them out of here," said Gregory Brooks, an eight-year resident of the Quinnipiac Valley Center on Kondracki Lane. Brooks has served as resident council president — a volunteer position elected by the residents of the nursing home — for the past seven years.
WALLINGFORD, CT
13 WHAM

Nursing home advocates call for change following state comptroller audit

Rochester, N.Y. — For nearly two years, staffing has been one of the greatest concerns inside nursing homes, directly impacting the quality of care. Advocacy groups accuse the state of dragging their feet: promising change, then backing down keeping a billion dollar industry happy. "Our big message is that...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
KRMG

OK Senate advances bill changing death row competency exam process

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Senate passed a bill Monday afternoon that prohibits death row inmates from having competency hearings until an actual execution date has been set. State Senator James Leewright (R- Bristow) authored State Senate Bill 1738 that if it becomes law would only allow death...
OKLAHOMA STATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Princes Risborough plans would see 1,100 homes and new school built

More than a thousand new homes could be built as part of a new development in a Buckinghamshire town. A planning application has been been lodged to build up to 1,100 homes and a two-form primary school in Princes Risborough. Persimmon Homes Ltd., Halsbury Homes and Mr Jim Eyre have...
POLITICS
Western Iowa Today

Bill Would Loosen Regulations on Home-Based Businesses

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House has passed a bill that would nullify many city and county ordinances that critics say prevent Iowans from having successful home-based businesses. Representative Skyler Wheeler of Orange City, a Republican, says local governments impose costly restrictions on home businesses through a “patchwork of outmoded zoning, licensing and permitting requirements.” Representative Chuck Isenhart, a Democrat from Dubuque, says a lot of folks liked working from home during the pandemic — and though the concepts are worth discussing, the bill may go too far. A section of the bill would allow home-based baking businesses to earn up to 50-thousand dollars a year — the cap today is 35-thousand dollars — and make it legal to sell jams, jellies and syrups made in a home kitchen. State regulators would have authority to inspect food prep businesses in a home.
DES MOINES, IA
KATC News

KATC News

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy