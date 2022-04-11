ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Native Plants and Birds: A Natural Connection

By Georgia Audubon
saportareport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring is in the air and across metro Atlanta the trees and flowers are bursting into bloom. After the cold winter months, it’s a welcome treat to see green trees and flowers emerging from their winter stasis. If you’re in tune with the rhythms of nature, you’ve also noticed the explosion...

saportareport.com

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Trees Atlanta holds native plant sales April 2 and April 9

Trees Atlanta plans to hold sales of native plants on two Saturdays in April 2022, April 2 and April 9. The sale will feature plants for sunny and shady gardens as well as hard-to-find native plants.  The April 2 sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carter Center, 453 John […] The post Trees Atlanta holds native plant sales April 2 and April 9 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
KHON2

Native plants to add to your garden

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply says there are native plants that people can easily add to their gardens. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. Some of the plants also have health benefits. BWS Community Relations Specialist...
HONOLULU, HI
WABE

'Fertile Ground' connects Atlanta students with the art of nature

Thirty acres of woodlands, wetlands and meadows sprawl across the Blue Heron Nature Preserve in north Buckhead. Many wildlife species inhabitant the space, like Black-chinned hummingbirds, painted lady butterflies, black-eyed Susans, and of course, Blue Herons. The nature preserve has partnered with Atlanta Public Schools and the Zucot Gallery in an initiative called “Fertile Ground: from Sankofa to Blue Heron.” It brings together students and artists to promote art and environmental stewardship. “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes was joined by Blue Heron Nature Preserve executive director Melody Harclerode and from APS, Fine and Performing Arts Department Dr. Sarah Womack with Dr. Sarah Erickson, to talk more about this partnership.
ATLANTA, GA
UPMATTERS

Native plant fundraiser to benefit local wild birds

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Keweenaw Wild Bird REC (KWBREC) and Designs by Nature – Upper Peninsula Native Plants are collaborating together on a native plant fundraiser. The native plant fundraiser is focused on birds, which means native plants have been specifically selected which will help and benefit...
MARQUETTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC

Bird flu alert after 13 animals die at Derbyshire nature reserve

Pet owners are being advised to keep their animals on leads after a bird flu outbreak was confirmed at a nature site in Derbyshire. Erewash Borough Council said testing on one of the 13 swans and Canadian geese found dead at Straw's Bridge Local Nature Reserve confirmed they had been infected with the virus.
ANIMALS
10 Tampa Bay

Dozens of volunteers to plant native grasses at Robinson Preserve

BRADENTON, Fla. — Dozens of volunteers will be arriving in Manatee County this weekend to help plant native grasses at Robinson Preserve. According to Tampa Bay Watch, on Saturday, March 26, nearly 40 volunteers from around the Tampa Bay area will spend the day helping plant Black Needlerush grass to prevent erosion and create new habitats for wildlife.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
