Native Plants and Birds: A Natural Connection

Thirty acres of woodlands, wetlands and meadows sprawl across the Blue Heron Nature Preserve in north Buckhead. Many wildlife species inhabitant the space, like Black-chinned hummingbirds, painted lady butterflies, black-eyed Susans, and of course, Blue Herons. The nature preserve has partnered with Atlanta Public Schools and the Zucot Gallery in an initiative called “Fertile Ground: from Sankofa to Blue Heron.” It brings together students and artists to promote art and environmental stewardship. “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes was joined by Blue Heron Nature Preserve executive director Melody Harclerode and from APS, Fine and Performing Arts Department Dr. Sarah Womack with Dr. Sarah Erickson, to talk more about this partnership.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 20 DAYS AGO