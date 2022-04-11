The Stockout: Branding agency Interact highlights packaging innovation and pitfalls

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX), an emerging and rapidly growing fintech company, has named INNOCEAN USA as its first advertising and branding agency of record. GBOX will be working with INNOCEAN to build global awareness of the company’s capabilities, products and services and create a world-class brand. Greenbox’s expansive, 360-degree campaign will include designing all brand assets and creating a strategic communications plan to be rolled out across a variety of different platforms. Greenbox offers a proprietary blockchain ledger and smart-contract token technologies the create seamless payment-processing solutions. The company’s solutions leverage digital-encryption keys to verify, secure and record details of every transaction conducted within the system. “No other finTech company has the end-to-end offering we do, coupled with the genuine moxie to believe we can change the financial landscape,” said Greenbox chief marketing officer Jacqueline Reynolds in the press release. “And no other advertising agency other than INNOCEAN has the expertise, disposition and is a better cultural fit for what will most definitely drive us towards achieving lofty goals. The process INNOCEAN laid out is exactly what I had in mind for our brand work. We’re already seeing how this relationship will breathe new life into our brand just in our preliminary meetings together. We expect bold, riveting, relevant and innovative creativity as we expand to a global footprint, catapulting us to the next level in the category.”

BUSINESS ・ 22 DAYS AGO