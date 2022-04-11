ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year-old shot in Near West End

By Citizen Staff
 1 day ago
(File photo/Analise Beres for the Henrico Citizen)

A 17-year-old boy was shot and injured in a Near West End neighborhood Sunday afternoon, and Henrico Police are seeking help identifying the suspect or suspects responsible.

The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Fon du Lac Road, in a neighborhood north of Freeman High School, at about 2:10 p.m. Sunday, according to police. Officers arrived to find the teen wounded. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are urging residents of the area to save any surveillance video they may have from the afternoon and to contact them at (804) 501-5000 to share it with police detectives.

Anyone with tips may contact Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at p3tips.com; both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Public Safety#Henrico Police#Freeman High School
