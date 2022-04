Celebration of Life for 80 year old Clinton Kienast of Kirkman, Iowa, will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Visitation is Monday, March 28 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Kirkman. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

KIRKMAN, IA ・ 16 DAYS AGO