ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Enrollment opens for year-long high school peer leadership experience

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 1 day ago

Enrollment opened April 1, for the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s Youth Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Project.

YADAPP is a peer leadership opportunity designed to foster healthy communities and the prevention of substance use. The annual program begins with a kick-off conference, which will be held virtually July 11-14. Participation requires the registration of a team of four high school student participants and one adult sponsor.

During the conference, students attend topical workshops facilitated by peer leaders, hear from well-known motivational speakers, learn peer leadership and prevention best practices and develop a Strategies To Act Now Plan to address substance use among their peers. Teams compete for $250 mini-grants to use as seed money for their STAN Plan and the $500 Wheeler Award to sustain their continued prevention efforts.

Early enrollment offers the discounted enrollment rate of $100 per team ($20 per person) until April 30. The price then increases to $125 per team until the June 1 enrollment deadline. The fee includes conference materials, as well as year-long coaching and support for adult sponsors as they aid their team in implementing its STAN Plan throughout the school year.

Adult sponsors participate in their own track throughout the four-day conference. They receive resources and training on topics that will help them support their team. Adult sponsors are eligible for continuing education units and professional development hours. Law enforcement officers are eligible for partial in-service credits through the Department of Criminal Justice Services.

In addition to working on their prevention plans, students can expand their experience as peer leaders by applying for YADAPP youth staff positions and progressing through four levels of leadership with increasing responsibilities. Those levels start with the youth leader role, acting as a guide for conference participants, and build to the top level of serving as conference interns. YADAPP interns are college students who spend 10 months planning aspects of the program including curriculum development and youth staff training.

“Peer-led substance use prevention is a proven effective path for young leaders to take a stand to create positive change and promote healthy behaviors among youth in the commonwealth,” said Virginia ABC Director of Education and Prevention Katie Crumble. “Given the upheaval of the past couple of years and its impact on our youth, the program offers timely tools created specifically to help students navigate pressures and enable them to make smart choices.”

Since its inception in 1984, approximately 450 different high schools and community organizations and more than 12,000 students have participated in YADAPP.

For details and to enroll, visit the YADAPP website www.yadapp.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

High school students attend leadership summit at MGCCC

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - High school students across the state gathered at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Wednesday for the 2022 Palazzo Youth Leadership Summit. Nearly 300 students attended the event that Congressman Steven Palazzo hosted for the ninth year. “We have to make sure our young people, our future...
GULFPORT, MS
WECT

New Whiteville High School opening to staff and students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The school year is starting to wind down but some staff and students will be getting a fresh start Tuesday. The Whiteville High School project has been a long time in the making and it will officially open on Tuesday for classes. The county used $14...
WHITEVILLE, NC
MyChesCo

Enrollment Is Open for Reach Cyber Charter School’s 2022-2023 Academic Year

HARRISBURG, PA — Reach Cyber Charter School, a unique tuition-free public cyber school serving K-12 students throughout Pennsylvania, is now enrolling students for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Serving more than 7,500 students across the state, Reach Cyber delivers a STEM-focused curriculum that emphasizes academics, social-emotional learning and individualized...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
12 News

Goodwill opening adult high school in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Eduardo Lopez said his job is also his playground. "I can't really go too crazy right now and show you how I have fun and stuff, I'd probably get in trouble." Lopez is a forklift operator at the Goodwill Clearance Center off 51st Avenue and Van Buren. His tattoos serve as a map for a troubled past in Southern California.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#College#Alcohol#Continuing Education#Highschool#Yadapp#Stan Plan
Henrico Citizen

Youngkin creates ‘Safe And Sound Task Force’

In an effort to help create safe housing placements for children in foster care, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced the creation of the Safe and Sound Task Force initiative. The timing of the announcement recognized April as the start of Child Abuse Prevention month. The task force is designed...
VIRGINIA STATE
JC Post

St. Xavier School prepares for open enrollment

Open enrollment for Prek-12 for the 2022-2023 school year at St. Francis Xavier School will begin Monday, March 21st. Registration packets are available online at saintxrams.org or can be picked up in the school office Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. t0 3:50 p.m. By enrolling early you can save on registration fees.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KRGV

Donna ISD to close alternative high school due to low enrollment, attendance

The Donna Independent School District superintendent on Thursday confirmed the district plans to close an alternative high school next school year. The district will dissolve the program at 3D Academy for the 2022-2023 school year due to low enrollment and attendance, according to a statement from Donna ISD Superintendent Angela Dominguez.
DONNA, TX
Wyoming News

Between the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years, K-12 enrollment increased in more than half of states

Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, K-12 enrollment rates were promising. Thirty-six of the 50 states, including Washington D.C., saw an increase in enrollment and an additional 13 states saw a drop of less than 6,000 across all grade levels, which shows a relatively stable education ecosystem. The two outliers, in this case, are Illinois and California, which saw a decrease in enrollment of about 40,000 and 110,000 students, respectively. However, both Illinois and California fall within the five largest state education systems in the country, so this large dip in enrollment, though concerning, is less impactful overall given their vast size.
EDUCATION
Henrico Citizen

University of Richmond begins offsetting carbon footprint of campus visits

The University of Richmond has committed to offsetting the carbon footprints of prospective students and their families who make trips to the UR campus. Each spring, many potential students and their families travel from throughout the country to visit UR; now, the university will work with We Are Neutral, a carbon offset firm, to calculate offset emissions based upon the travel data of those prospective students.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – Mar. 29, 2022

Of Glen Allen recently passed his NBCOT to become a certified occupational therapist and was hired as an occupational therapist at Vibra Hospital of Richmond. Dean Lee of Henrico was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Boston. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Lee is pursuing a doctor of pharmacy degree and will graduate in 2026.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico to host brain health event for seniors April 19

The Henrico County Advocate for the Aging’s Office will host the Brain Health and You! Conference April 19 for older adults and caregivers in the Henrico community. The event, designed for those 60 or older and their caregivers, will provide information about how to keep the brain healthy and active. It will take place at the Deep Run Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature educational presentations from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a vendor fair with resources for seniors and caregivers related to dementia prevention and dementia care.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy