Experts Say This Is The Top Breakfast Food To Avoid

Mornings can be rough and sometimes we need to grab something quick to get us going.

However, experts say this common breakfast pairing is a very bad idea, and it can be found everywhere…

Ryan Seacrest shared on-air the two items you should skip on if someone brings a box to work in the morning.

COFFEE AND A DONUT

The combination of the carbs, sugar, and caffeine in the donuts and coffee is terrible for your body. It causes your blood sugar to sky rocket then plummet, which can impair your thinking, memory, and just makes you moody for the rest of the day.

Is this your go-to breakfast food? You may want to consider switching it up!

