Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Falcons: Why a Grady Jarrett extension is coming

By Grayson Freestone
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been a lot of chaos around the Falcons this year, they have attempted to make big moves, even if they backfired, but one player has been overshadowed—Grady Jarrett. Fans have been wondering what the fate of Grady Jarrett will be. Will he be traded, will he get a contract...

