Atlanta Falcons: Why a Grady Jarrett extension is coming

The Falcons are a team that looks to have finally accepted a rebuild. Franchise quarterback Matt Ryan is in Indianapolis, and more key players could follow him out the door. While Atlanta doesn’t have a ton of extra picks, they did pick up a few from the Julio Jones and Matt Ryan trades. The Falcons are projected to have a ton of cap space next year, but they’ll only have 25 rostered players, barring any other extensions or multi-year signings. If Atlanta wants to get some more bodies in the fold, they could look to trade down from the 8th pick. I’m usually in favor of trading down — I like a lot of day two prospects, and I want more bites at the apple to add talent to a roster that badly needs it. As always, I’ll be using the Draft Network’s Mock Simulator for trades and player selections. If you want to check out any of my previous mock drafts, they’re listed below:

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO