China is experiencing its worst COVID-19 wave since the start of the pandemic, prompting some of China’s largest factories to suspend production. The country’s National Health Commission reported over 2,300 new cases on Sunday and 3,300 on Saturday, which is a drop in the bucket when compared to the infection rates in the United States. But when you’ve got an entire province like Jilin and Chinese cities like Shenzhen — the so-called Silicon Valley for hardware — in a lockdown for the next week, that’s going to be felt around the global supply chain.

TRAVEL ・ 29 DAYS AGO