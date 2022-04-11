ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock police searching for man in connection to death of 24-year-old girlfriend

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTWlt_0f5oPyNl00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say they are searching for a man in connection to the death of his 24-year-old girlfriend.

Police said Nichalas Bates is wanted in connection to the death of 24-year-old Brittany Cottrell.

According to a police report, officers responded to shooting call in the 4800 block of Terra Vista Circle last Thursday. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found Cottrell suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police: 8-year-old shot and killed in Marion, woman arrested

Cottrell’s body was sent to The Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy. After further investigation by detectives and the completion of the autopsy, police said the death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this incident or with information on the whereabouts of Bates to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KARK 4 News

LRPD make arrest in W. 65th Street deadly shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have arrested a man facing a capital murder charge related to a Saturday homicide investigation on West 65th Street. According to investigators, Omarion Williams was wanted after a deadly shooting Saturday just after 1 p.m. that left one person dead. A secondary person, 24-year-old Maliek Brookins of Little Rock, was […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Marion, AR
WREG

Woman dies in officer-involved shooting in Ark.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspected burglar was killed by Arkansas police after they say she charged at officers Wednesday. The suspected burglar was identified as 35-year-old Samantha Edgmond of Springfield, Missouri. Police believe Edgmond was involved in an attempted break-in just before 10 p.m Wednesday night in Atkins, Arkansas. Atkins Police and Pope County deputies […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Photos, video of suspects released in 13-year-old’s killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for four suspects in connection to the shooting death of a 13-year-old at a Hickory Hill apartment complex. On April 1, police responded to a shooting at the Cedar Run Apartments on East Point Cove. Upon arrival, officers found a teen suffering from gunshot wounds outside the apartment door. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#State Crime#Terra Vista Circle#Nexstar Media Inc
THV11

Pine Bluff man wanted for murder of 55-year-old

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is searching for Rickey Howard Jr. after his involvement in a murder on January 8, 2022. Howard, 22, is wanted for the murder of 55-year-old Calvin Kirklin. He has warrants related to this incident for Capital Murder, Terroristic Act, and Aggravated Robbery.
PINE BLUFF, AR
WJTV 12

Woman wanted for shoplifting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a woman in connection to a felony shoplifting incident. Police said the woman stole $1,543.99 worth of perfume/cologne from a business on Saturday, March 12 around 6:45 p.m. If anyone has any information about the suspect, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WREG

Two wanted after deadly car wash shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police need your help finding two men responsible for a shooting at a car wash last year. Police say Demarico Thompson was washing his car at the Super Suds Carwash on University on September 20, 2021 when the two men got out of a white Kia Sorento that was parked in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Two shot, killed in Whitehaven shooting

UPDATE 10:44 p.m.: Both men later died from their injuries. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were shot and listed in critical condition Saturday afternoon in Whitehaven. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Shelby Drive. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. If you […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KATV

Little Rock police investigate two overnight shootings

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Detectives with the Little Rock Police Department are investigating two separate shooting incidents in the city that occured Thursday evening. The first shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday in southeast Little Rock at 2823 Springer Blvd. When police arrived, they discovered 26-year-old Dolan Goff...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WREG

Police: Man found shot to death in car in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in Whitehaven Wednesday. Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1500 block of Shady Birch. Police say a man was found shot in a black Honda Civic. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information has been given at this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
WREG

Sheriff: Ashley McDonald’s remains found in burned house

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy