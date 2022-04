DALLAS, TX — The Lawless Group announced March 1 the promotion of David King to Vice President of Operations Integration, effective immediately. King has been with Lawless as the Warehouse and Operations Manager since 2017. In his new and expanded role, he will be responsible for the Lawless Group’s distribution/fulfillment network, operations and logistics support. This will include the Lawless Group regions: Lawless East, Lawless Southwest and Lawless West.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO