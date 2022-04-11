ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock police searching for man in connection to death of 24-year-old girlfriend

By Miriam Battles
 1 day ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say they are searching for a man in connection to the death of his 24-year-old girlfriend.

Police said Nichalas Bates is wanted in connection to the death of 24-year-old Brittany Cottrell.

According to a police report, officers responded to shooting call in the 4800 block of Terra Vista Circle last Thursday. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found Cottrell suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police: 8-year-old shot and killed in Marion, woman arrested

Cottrell’s body was sent to The Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy. After further investigation by detectives and the completion of the autopsy, police said the death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this incident or with information on the whereabouts of Bates to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.

