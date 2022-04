Them Teslas can do anything their owners want them to…. It’s always interesting to see people who know absolutely nothing about off-roading believe their crossover with all-season tires can take on some of the toughest trails around. They’re usually perplexed that the vehicle which they see in advertisements splashing through mountain creeks or that they saw in some viral video taking on Widow Maker (with heavy editing, of course) quickly leaves them stranded once they depart from highly groomed dirt roads.

