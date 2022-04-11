Planned power outage to take place Tuesday

The power outages around the Edwardsville area on Tuesday, especially on and around Main Street, can be attributed to high winds.
"Extra crews have been brought in to assist with restoration efforts," Ameren Illinois spokesman Brian Bretsch said. "Crews will work into the night to safely restore the remaining customers."
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — More than 3,500 Evergy customers were without power in Hutchinson Sunday afternoon. The power went out around 2 p.m. with the outage in mostly the northeast parts of the city. Power was out from roughly Main to Airport Road and from 11th to 30th Avenue. Areas...
OG&E customers experienced thousands of outages around the metro late Monday morning into the early afternoon. In Oklahoma City, as of 3:30 p.m., 35 outages affecting more than 2,800 electricity customers were still being reported, according to OG&E. Earlier in the day, that total was around 6,500 customers. For a...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re continuing to track the pandemic in the commonwealth. The state just released that map on Friday. Every county is green except Anderson County, which is yellow. As of this past Monday, the state’s positivity rate was 1.97%.
Here in western Kentucky, we have had more than our fair share of severe weather in the last few months. Dating back to the devastating December 10th tornadoes that hit Mayfield, Dawson Springs, Bowling Green, Ohio County and other areas, we have had multiple severe weather outbreaks. According to the National Weather Service, we could see another one mid-week.
Picture by IIP Photo Archive, U.S. Dept of State; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-2.0 Most Kentuckians don't realize that an underground river flows right through Kentucky. The river called the Lost River is part of the Lost River Cave System located in Bowling Green.
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. — Days after a mysterious white foam was found covering the water in a Kentucky creek, officials say it was caused by dog shampoo. Video posted by The Anderson News shows the foam running down Cedar Brook, which empties into the Kentucky River. The video’s caption says Danny Robinson first spotted the foam and alerted public safety officials, who immediately began investigating the cause.
FirstEnergy Corp. reported that about 220 of its Streetsboro customers were without power as if 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The estimated restoration time is 5:30 p.m., but this is subject to possible change. Go to https://outages.firstenergycorp.com/oh.html for more information about outages. The cause of the outage is under investigation.
POTLATCH - On Sunday, March 27, Clearwater Power customers located in the areas shown on the attached map will experience a planned electrical power outage between the hours of 8:00am - 6:00pm. This outage will affect customers in the following areas: Avon, Clarkia, Desmet, Emida, Farmington, Fernwood, Garfield, Harvard, Potlatch,...
Construction starts this week to replace a 92-year-old bridge in Kentucky, the state Transportation Cabinet said. The bridge carries Stonebridge Road over Muddy Fork, a tributary of Beargrass Creek, in Jefferson County. The existing bridge will be closed, and traffic will be detoured for up to 90 days, with weather...
