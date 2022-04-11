75-year-old Macomb County woman wins $4M playing lottery

A Macomb County woman is now $4 million richer after winning the Michigan Lottery’s $4,000,000 CA$H instant game.

The 75-year-old winner bought her ticket at the Kroger store located at 26233 Hoover Road in Warren.

The lucky player, who chooses to remain anonymous, has already gone to the lottery headquarters to claim her prize.

She will receive her winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.5 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.

'I couldn’t believe it,” the winner said. “I decided to purchase a Lottery ticket while I was out getting groceries. I didn’t see any winnings on the ticket when I scratched it, but I scanned it at the store to be sure. When I got a message to file a claim, I looked the ticket over a second time and that’s when I realized I’d won $4 million!"

The 75-year-old winner says she plans on saving her winnings.