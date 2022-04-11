Brooklyn Beckham has taken his wife's name and fans love it

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz officially tied the knot this weekend.

The happy couple celebrated their union in a lavish Palm Beach ceremony that has had everyone talking since pictures first arose via British Vogue .

The Floridian wedding was an elegant black-tie affair that took place on Peltz's family estate with nearly 600 guests in attendance and a rabbi.

Opulence aside, there has been one aspect of the wedding that has had everyone talking‚ and we're not talking about Peltz's stunning Valentino dress though it was truly breathtaking. In fact, there's a sweeter more sentimental move that has had fans spiraling: Brooklyn Beckham decided to take his wife's last name as his middle name.

The 23-year-old chef will now go by Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham.

Beckham announced the formal name change in an Instagram post that included a black and white photograph from their big day. In the caption, he wrote, "Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham ❤️."

And he's committing to the name change already in a big way. Online, he has notably already changed his Instagram username to read: @brooklynpeltzbeckham and Peltz's username has also been updated to be @nicolaannepeltzbeckham. A speedy social media change indeed!

“Brooklyn is head over heels for Nicola – it’s a huge sign of his commitment to her, and his love for her,” a source told The Sun of the change.

Of course, one could easily see the dedication Beckham has to his bride by taking a look at the several tattoos he has gotten in her honor. Some of which include her eyes on the back of his neck, a love note from Peltz, her late grandmother’s name and more.

The “Transformers: Age of Extinction” actress has also made their love known via permanent ink and has tattooed his name on her back.

"YES!! I’m here for Brooklyn Beckham taking his wife’s name as well. He’s now Brooklyn Peltz Beckham.So, Mr and Mrs Peltz Beckham! The actual way it should be!" said one person on Twitter.

Another said, "Brooklyn Beckham taking his wife’s name? Love to see it."

"just found out Brooklyn became Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and he in fact took Nicola name. what a man," said another.

"brooklyn peltz beckham is such a beautiful and powerful name," wrote one fan.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.