ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Brooklyn Beckham has taken his wife's name and fans love it

By Daisy Maldonado
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz officially tied the knot this weekend.

The happy couple celebrated their union in a lavish Palm Beach ceremony that has had everyone talking since pictures first arose via British Vogue .

The Floridian wedding was an elegant black-tie affair that took place on Peltz's family estate with nearly 600 guests in attendance and a rabbi.

Opulence aside, there has been one aspect of the wedding that has had everyone talking‚ and we're not talking about Peltz's stunning Valentino dress though it was truly breathtaking. In fact, there's a sweeter more sentimental move that has had fans spiraling: Brooklyn Beckham decided to take his wife's last name as his middle name.

The 23-year-old chef will now go by Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham.

Beckham announced the formal name change in an Instagram post that included a black and white photograph from their big day. In the caption, he wrote, "Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham ❤️."

And he's committing to the name change already in a big way. Online, he has notably already changed his Instagram username to read: @brooklynpeltzbeckham and Peltz's username has also been updated to be @nicolaannepeltzbeckham. A speedy social media change indeed!

“Brooklyn is head over heels for Nicola – it’s a huge sign of his commitment to her, and his love for her,” a source told The Sun of the change.

Of course, one could easily see the dedication Beckham has to his bride by taking a look at the several tattoos he has gotten in her honor. Some of which include her eyes on the back of his neck, a love note from Peltz, her late grandmother’s name and more.

The “Transformers: Age of Extinction” actress has also made their love known via permanent ink and has tattooed his name on her back.

"YES!! I’m here for Brooklyn Beckham taking his wife’s name as well. He’s now Brooklyn Peltz Beckham.So, Mr and Mrs Peltz Beckham! The actual way it should be!" said one person on Twitter.

Another said, "Brooklyn Beckham taking his wife’s name? Love to see it."

"just found out Brooklyn became Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and he in fact took Nicola name. what a man," said another.

"brooklyn peltz beckham is such a beautiful and powerful name," wrote one fan.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Romeo Beckham suits up in bright pink for Brooklyn Beckham's wedding

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regan have revealed their outfits for a rehearsal dinner ahead of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Palm Beach wedding – and all we can say is wow. The couple shared a sneaky snap of their colourful concoctions, looking super suave in their striking looks.
PALM BEACH, FL
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz stun in loved-up snap at intimate wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and his partner Nicola Peltz were pictured twinning in black outfits at an intimate family wedding months before their own nuptials. David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son, 23, posted a photo on Instagram that showed himself and Nicola, 27, attending his grandfather's big day in December. His wife-to-be wore a figure-hugging LBD with her long blonde hair in loose waves, while Brooklyn sported a smart black suit and the couple posed in front of a Christmas tree.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Entertainment
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 15, Seen In 1st Pics Of Her Walking Her Adorable Puppy While Rocking Flared Jeans

Suri Cruise flashed a big smile while taking her new pooch for a walk in a fashionable puffer coat and dark denim jeans similar to the style her mom Katie Holmes wears. Suri Cruise, 15, looked as happy as could be during a stroll with her new dog. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was photographed standing with the adorable pet while smiling and wearing an olive green puffer jacket and dark denim flared jeans on the recent day outing. She also had her long brown hair down and wore sneakers with the look as she held onto the pink leash the dog was attached to.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooklyn Beckham
Person
Nicola Peltz
PopSugar

Dua Lipa's Orange Gown Has the Most Dramatic Thigh-High Slit

Dua Lipa is currently touring the world for her "Future Nostalgia" Tour, but she managed to find time to take a break. During her downtime in Phoenix, Lipa explored the rocky landscape and, of course, wore a multitude of stylish outfits along the way. Lipa posted a picture of herself...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Covers Her Stomach With Her Purse 3 Days Before Announcing Pregnancy

Britney Spears walked outside with Sam Asghari while wearing a short-sleeved orange mini dress on April 8 and held her purse up to the area where there would be a baby bump. Britney Spears, 40, happily surprised fans on April 11, when she revealed she is expecting her third child, and just days before she was spotted covering her apparent baby bump. The singer was photographed walking outside with her fiancé Sam Asghari on April 8 and showed off an orange short-sleeved flared out mini dress with a plunging neckline. She was carrying a purse during the outing and seemed to hold it up to her stomach area as she passed cameras while looking straight ahead.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Middle Name#Tattoos#British Vogue#Rabbi#Brooklynpeltzbeckham#Nicolaannepeltzbeckham
HollywoodLife

Natalia Bryant Looks Gorgeous In Deep Plunging Gown For Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding

Natalia Bryant looked absolutely stunning in a plunging turquoise gown for Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s wedding in Palm Beach. Natalia Bryant always makes a statement no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding in Palm Beach, Flordia on April 9. The 19-year-old daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant slayed in a silky turquoise vintage Roberto Cavalli gown for the occasion.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Serena & Venus Williams Stun In Stylish Dresses For Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s Wedding

The tennis legends took over the big wedding day with their fabulous fashion. See the amazing pics here!. Sisters Venus and Serena Williams stole the spotlight at the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz! The tennis legends and fashion phenoms were absolutely stunning in their fancy ensembles as they were spotted arriving to the star-studded affair on Saturday (April 10) at Nicola’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
BROOKLYN, NY
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Powder Blue Shearling & Mini Skirt For Dinner At Giorgio Baldi

RiRi continues her pregnancy style streak with her latest look, sporting a blue shearling jacket and showing off her gams in a metallic mini skirt. Rihanna was a vision in blue on Tuesday night as she headed to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. The pregnant star continued to shine in her stylish maternity wear, this time actually covering her growing baby bump in a light blue hoodie with an airbrush imprint and “Dream” inscribed on the front. She covered the sweatshirt with a matching colored blue leather and shearling jacket that featured black piping. RiRi gave the look some sparkle by also wearing a shimmering metallic mini skirt and purple strappy heels with bejeweled embellishments around the ankles. The gorgeous Barbadian singer pulled her hair up to complete the look, also adding silver drop earrings to the mix.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Gilbert Gottfried's Cause of Death Revealed by His Representative

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried died Tuesday from a heart abnormality, his representative told TMZ. Gottfried's family said the Aladdin star died after a "long illness." Gottfried, who was beloved for his hilarious jokes and shrill voice, was 67. Gottfried's rep, Glenn Schwartz, said he died from a heart abnormality called Ventricular...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Courtney Tailor Confronted In Miami Bar After Allegedly Stabbing Her Boyfriend To Death: Watch

Earlier this month, news broke that OnlyFans creator, Courtney Tailor, may have stabbed her ex-boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, to death in Miami. Officers responded to a call regarding a domestic violence incident at the El Paraiso apartment complex. Upon arriving, they found Tailor covered in blood and Obumseli suffering from a stab wound. It was when they rushed him to the hospital that he was presumed dead.
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Rihanna’s Due Date Hinted At By Sweet Gift From A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky customized a charm bracelet for Rihanna, and of the motifs could hint at their baby’s due date!. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky could be parents in just a few short weeks (or even days) — and a new gift for the “Umbrella” singer could be a big hint. The singer, 34, received a super sweet gift from her rapper boyfriend, 33: a charm bracelet from jewelry label Annoushka.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Rihanna’s $52K bracelet from A$AP Rocky might reveal her due date

It might not be covered in “Diamonds,” but Rihanna’s whimsical bauble might offer clues about her baby’s due date. Rihanna was spotted holding hands with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, with whom she’s expecting her first child, in West Hollywood last week, wearing a pale pink Simone Rocha dress and a new charm bracelet from Annoushka worth a whopping $51,991.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy