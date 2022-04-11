ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Nicola Peltz paid tribute to a '90s supermodel when she married Brooklyn Beckham

By Samantha Grindell
 1 day ago
The couple got married on Saturday.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Contributor / Getty Images

  • Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham got married in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday.
  • Peltz's half-updo was inspired by '90s supermodel Claudia Schiffer, according to Vogue.
  • She paired the retro glam with a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown.

Nicola Peltz channeled one of the '90s biggest supermodels on her wedding day, according to Vogue .

Peltz, 27, and Brooklyn Beckham, 23, tied the knot on Saturday at her family's estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Peltz wore a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown that took over a year to design and included a nod to her mother , as Peltz's stylist Leslie Fremar told Vogue .

The actress paired the gown with a voluminous updo, which her hairstylist and friend Adir Abergel told Vogue was inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

"She's been sending me all of these rad images of early Claudia Schiffer — including pictures of her with bangs — so they inspired us, plus the dress, which is just beautiful," Abergel said to the outlet.

Abergel went on to say he was also inspired by French actress Brigitte Bardot's ponytails for Peltz's hairstyle, which allowed her floor-length veil to shine.

"It was all about keeping her hair beautiful, soft, and smooth," Abergel told Vogue of the hairstyle. "Think luxe, polished texture, but with fullness and movement to it."

Nicola Peltz's hairstylist pulled inspiration from Claudia Schiffer and Brigitte Bardot.

Tom Wargacki / Contributor / REPORTERS ASSOCIES / Contributor / Getty Images

To complement Peltz's look, her bridesmaids' hairstyles were inspired by Kate Moss in the 1990s, the artist told Vogue.

Makeup artist Kate Lee gave Peltz a fresh, dewy look for the day, highlighting her natural beauty.

Peltz posted about her bridal hair and makeup on Instagram, writing, "Even after ten years of collaborating it never gets old," tagging both Lee and Abergel.

Beckham and Peltz began dating in October 2019, and he proposed in July 2020, as US Weekly reported.

