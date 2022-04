After more than a four-year hiatus, the effort toward a Fordham Graduate Student Workers Union (FGSWU) reemerged at the beginning of February with the launch of a union card campaign. The campaign relied on workers signing cards to advocate for union representation from the Communications Workers of America, one of the largest media and communications unions in the United States. Its major employers include AT&T, The New York Times and the state of New Jersey.

