The majority of British businesses are failing to deal with menopause in the workplace, according to new research.Just one in five employers considers menopausal symptoms during performance reviews of female staff.And only a quarter of businesses have a menopause policy at all, employment lawyers Irwin Mitchell found.It is the responsibility of organisations to create a menopause confident environment and the evidence suggests that those who do, retain talent and empower both their female and male employees.Dr Louise Newson, GPThe survey of HR leaders revealed most companies lack training for managers on this area and are not confident that their female...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 18 DAYS AGO