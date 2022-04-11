ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

S650 Ford Mustang Interior Spied With New Cluster, Flat Bottom Wheel

fordauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple next-generation S650 Ford Mustang prototypes have been spotted by Ford Authority spies in recent months, including a likely base model, a GT variant making some rumbly V8 noises, and a possible Mach 1 or higher-performance model. However, those same spies have now captured photos of the S650 Ford Mustang interior,...

fordauthority.com

Comments / 1

Related
torquenews.com

One of the Best Toyotas Ever Made You Should Look for Used

Looking for a used Toyota, but unsure which model is one of the best you should be focused on during a used car search? Here’s one surprising recommendation from a Toyota mechanic and automotive expert that is not a Corolla or a Camry…or even a Lexus---that he calls a “gem” IF it has been taken care of over the years.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

9 Cars That Could Soon Be Scrapped In The US

Not every bright idea or product captures the imagination of the buying public and many that do fail to sustain a high level of success over several years. Research shows that nearly half of all new businesses fail within the first five years, and even wildly successful products like the BlackBerry smartphone saw a dramatic fall from grace a few years ago. These unpredictable fluctuations in what people desire spill over into the automotive sphere, too.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang#Ford Performance#Vehicles#Ford Authority#S550
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Is In Hot Water With Angry Customers Again

In the age of late-stage capitalism, corporate greed knows no bounds. It is a well-known fact that many American companies exploit cheap labor to manufacture goods at low costs. Why? To generate more profit for shareholders. We've seen these dubious tactics play out in the automotive industry too, and one of the biggest players, General Motors, has been found bending consumers over a barrel on numerous occasions. Who can forget the class action lawsuit against GM for the massive fire debacle that affected the Chevrolet Bolt EV not so long ago? Or that time it ignored a very serious issue with the Chevrolet Camaro? Well, the automotive giant's latest scandal has just hit, and Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe owners are not happy.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

CANCELED! Tesla Cybertruck Is Dead

In what must be the most shocking news story of the year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed production of the long-awaited Cybertruck has been canceled. The reason? Ongoing development costs have far exceeded the original budget. The controversial-looking EV truck is no longer a viable business case. "Very sad to say we've made the tough decision to cancel our Cybertruck," Musk wrote. "I know there will be plenty of disappointed customers and all pre-orders will be promptly refunded. The decision was made in the best interest of Tesla and its future."
ECONOMY
Motorious

Gaze In Horror At These 12 Valuable Barn Find Cars

Yes, not all were literally found in barns, but they’re all of barn-find condition. Automotive enthusiasts and even regular people are absolutely fascinated with barn find cars. It’s not too difficult to understand why since they’re similar to buried treasure. After all, if someone shoves an old car in a barn, garage, basement, or wherever else and piles junk all around it, once they die and the car is discovered it’s like digging up gold. That’s especially true of the 12 cars featured in the video below.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorTrend Magazine

Found! Survivor 1967 RS Camaro Hidden Under a Tarp for 25 Years

Barn and garage finds are still out there, hiding under tarps or covered with discarded items. It's an inglorious fate for these classic cars, but eventually they end up being rediscovered and brought back into the sunlight. So, How Do You Discover a Barn or Garage find?. Well, the best...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
MotorBiscuit

Will Old Cars Eventually Be Banned?

Some countries, such as the members of the E.U., are considering banning all new gas cars by 2035. As the car fleet goes electric, restoring, insuring, and even fueling up our classic trucks and cars may become complex. But it is very unlikely that classic cars will ever be banned outright.
CARS
San Francisco Examiner

Want to buy an electric car? Read this first

Thinking more seriously about buying an electric car now that gas prices are revving up? You and everybody else. EVs are hard to find, especially now. The war in Ukraine hasn’t just caused gas prices to soar. It has also disrupted car production in Europe, which sends exports to the United States. And U.S. companies like Ford “basically got blindsided by how many people want to buy their cars” and can’t make EVs fast enough, Chris Harto, a senior policy analyst for Consumer Reports, told me.
GAS PRICE
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
Motorious

Someone Swapped A Cummins Diesel Into This Ford Mustang

This is some pretty twisted fun. YouTuber Westen Champlin has a penchant for big diesel trucks, including semis. When he’s not playing with his many trucks, the guy does even crazier things like swapping a Cummins diesel engine into a Ford Mustang. Just what kind of sick, twisted, cool individual is this guy? You really have to watch the video accompanying this article, because words cannot completely describe this build.
CARS
Popculture

General Motors Recalls 680,000 Vehicles Due to Defect: See if You're Affected

General Motors is taking steps to recall over 680,000 of its vehicles due to a defect in the windshield wipers. The 2014-2015 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles are listed in the recall due to the defect that may result in the wipers failing. This is due to corroded ball joints or general wear on the joints over time.
CARS
The Next Web

How long does an electric car battery last?

If you’re a (prospective) EV driver, I’m sure this question has crossed your mind: how long will my car’s battery last before it becomes unusable?. Indeed, that’s a valid question. Battery degradation is bound to happen at some point. As a lithium-ion battery is charged and discharged, it degrades over time.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy