Baldwin County Public Schools Teacher Fair set for Thursday

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - In an effort to hire more highly-qualified, certified teachers in its Donaldsonville schools, the Ascension Parish School Board approved Supplemental Pay for the 2022-23 school year at Donaldsonville High, Donaldsonville Primary, Lowery Elementary, and Lowery Middle schools. Teachers with a highly effective or effective proficient rating can make $10,000 above base pay for teaching core subjects, $2,500 above base pay for teaching electives, and paraprofessionals can make $1,250 above base pay.
