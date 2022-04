CHILTON, Ala. — An Alabama man is accused of a heavyweight crime: the theft of a 70-ton crane. The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call on Monday from the owner of a local towing service. The complainant said a man had called the towing service to request a crane be pulled out of a wooded area behind a residence and hauled to a scrap yard to sell. According to The Associated Press report, the tow service owner remembered moving the crane on a previous job and contacted the owner, who said the crane had not been sold or given away.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 23 DAYS AGO