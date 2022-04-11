ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JSU announces 2022 Spring Commencement speakers

By Biancca Ball
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson State University (JSU) leaders announced the two speakers for the 2022 commencement exercises.

TIAA President and CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett will serve as the speaker for the graduate student ceremony on Friday, April 29 at 9:00 a.m. Under Secretary of Agriculture for Natural Resources and the Environment Homer Wilkes, Ph.D., will serve as the speaker for the undergraduate student ceremony on Saturday, April 30th at 9:00 a.m.

“We are honored to have two distinguished titans of industry join us for our Spring commencement exercises to share their career success and words of wisdom with our graduates,” said President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D. “Mrs. Duckett has strategically climbed the corporate ladder to serve as CEO three times over, from Chase Auto Financing to Chase Consumer Banking and now TIAA. Dr. Wilkes, our native son, has broken barriers to become the first African American to hold his title at the Department of Agriculture. We are grateful to have both of these history-makers join us for this auspicious occasion.”

According to officials, the commencement exercises are non-ticketed events. There will be no processional for graduates, and there will be spaced seating among the graduates.

