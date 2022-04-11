ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Don’t Have to Be a Deer Hunter to Enjoy Finding Deer Sheds

By Tommy Carroll
 1 day ago
You don't have to be a deer hunter or even have a hunting license to walk out in the woods and fields to find deer sheds. In case you didn't know, male deer lose their horns each year. Don't worry it doesn't hurt them and they grow back again next year....

