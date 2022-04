Texas election officials rejected one out of eight mail-in ballots during the March primary elections, leading to more than 24,000 votes that were ultimately not counted in the final results.According to the Texas secretary of state's office, data from all 254 Texas counties showed that 24,636 mail-in ballots were rejected out of 198,947 that were returned. That's a rejection rate of 12.4%. The rejection rates were fairly similar along party lines, but Democratic ballots had a slightly higher rejection rate. Of the rejected ballots, 14,281 were Democratic mail ballots, 12.9% of those cast, and 10,355 Republican ballots were rejected, 11.8% of...

