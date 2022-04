It didn’t start out that way, but about 15 minutes into the March 19 County Board meeting, all five board members were going commando – mask-wise, that is. The 8:30 a.m. start time featured board members Takis Karantonis and Christian Dorsey in their seats with masks, with colleagues Katie Cristol, Matt de Ferranti and Libby Garvey mask-free. By the end of the public-comment period that starts the proceedings, the two masked-up board members had removed their face coverings.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 24 DAYS AGO