ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Licensed independent social worker Dawn Turchi joins Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Superior Clinic

businessnorth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDawn Turchi, a licensed independent social worker specializing in behavioral health, has joined the Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Superior Clinic. “I share the same values...

www.businessnorth.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Essentia Health Creates “Education-To-Employment” Scholarships And Opportunities For Rock Ridge Students

VIRGINIA, Minn. — Essentia Health is teaming up with Rock Ridge Public Schools in Virginia to create what they call “education-to-employment student scholarships.”. Essentia is setting aside $300,000 for scholarships for students who pursue education after high school for certain career opportunities in healthcare. Those jobs range from...
VIRGINIA, MN
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Long-COVID Assessment for St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, MD (March 15, 2022) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) and WellCheck have partnered to determine the impact of post-COVID conditions (also known as “Long COVID”) on St. Mary’s County residents. Community members who have been previously diagnosed with COVID-19 are asked to complete a brief, anonymous survey on the HIPAA-compliant WellCheck […] The post Long-COVID Assessment for St. Mary’s County appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Mesabi Tribune

Essentia Health, Rock Ridge, enter into partnership

EVELETH — Rock Ridge students will have even more access to jobs in the healthcare field after the School Board approved an Essentia Health sponsorship proposal Monday. Essentia Health will contribute $100,000 to Rock Ridge Public Schools in exchange for exclusive naming rights for the new high school’s third floor wing, which will be known as the Essentia Health Sciences Center. The proposal also includes Essentia providing Education to Employment...
EVELETH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
County
Douglas County, MN
City
Superior, WI
Superior, WI
Health
NEWS10 ABC

St. Mary’s Amsterdam opening community pharmacy

St. Mary's is opening a retail pharmacy. The St. Mary's Healthcare Community Pharmacy is currently only open to associates on the St. Mary’s benefit plan but will start accepting patients from most insurance companies beginning this summer, according to the hospital's website.
AMSTERDAM, NY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership Launches New Interactive Health Planning Tool

LEONARDTOWN, MD- The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership (HSMP) is excited to announce the availability of a new public health planning tool to support local health improvement efforts on healthystmarys.com. This tool was initially developed by the Garrett County Health Department as a way to inspire communities, empower stakeholders, and expand equity. Now available locally via the […] The post Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership Launches New Interactive Health Planning Tool appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
WFMJ.com

Cleveland Clinic doctor says socializing on St. Paddy’s Day okay

A Cleveland Clinic pulmonologist says it is safe to gather with friends to celebrate St. Paddy's Day on Thursday. According to a media release from the clinic, Joseph Khabbaza, MD, says it should be okay to socialize, adding that it comes down to personal risk. "The Omicron wave has gone...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s announces New Emergency Medical Services Chief

LEONARDTOWN, MD – George W. Edelen has been named Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Chief by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County. Chief Edelen is retiring after a distinguished career with the Federal Government, most recently serving as Regional Assistant Fire and EMS Chief for Naval District Washington Fire and Emergency Services. “Chief Edelen comes to us with […] The post St. Mary’s announces New Emergency Medical Services Chief appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Worker#Behavioral Health#The Essentia Health
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Where's Larry? Digestive Health Clinic

Colorectal Cancer is a very deadly form of cancer but it is also one of the most treatable if diagnosed early and treated. Many of us resist because of the preparation for the colonoscopy exam. It's not that difficult and the result could save your life. Experts suggest that you start the screening process at age 45, especially if you have any history of colon cancer in your family. For most you only need to do the procedure once every 10 years. Check with you family physician.
CANCER
kmvt

Fit and Well Idaho: St. Luke’s clinical research

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report, we take a look at the research that St. Luke’s does to help people from all over the world. Tammi Eslinger, the research manager at St. Luke’s Cancer Institute says many people are surprised to hear of all the research that St. Luke’s does, especially at the St. Luke’s Cancer Institute.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Celebrating Idaho’s social workers

BOISE CITY, Okla. — March is a month to honor social workers, who are critical in helping people solve and cope with problems in their everyday lives. People across the world benefit from their work and commitment every single day. Social workers are the largest group of mental health...
IDAHO STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

South-Western Subject Matter: Staying connected with families is priority for district

In school marketing efforts, students and parents often read the phrase “stay connected” as a means of staying in the loop on event reminders, deadlines, and updates. While this statement may seem broad, the call to stay connected is not mutually exclusive to families as each school and each district must follow through on its side of the bargain as well. After all, the success of the school district is dependent upon the success of the relationships...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Upworthy

Why therapists are sounding the alarm on big box therapy companies

Given the state of the world we have all been living in for the last two-plus years, it’s no surprise that therapists are in high demand right now, and have been throughout the pandemic. Many therapists have long waiting lists and are taking on more clients than they normally would just to meet the need. New private practices are opening frequently to provide quality mental health care that people so desperately need in these (still) unprecedented times. But something else is happening simultaneously. Large tech companies have cropped up promising mental health care, and even promising to get patients in with a same-day appointments. On the surface, this seems like it should be a good thing. After all, these companies are helping to meet the growing and overwhelming demand for mental health care, so we should make room for them, right? At least that’s what most would think.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy