Ankeny Controlled Burns Continue

Smoke may be visible in Creston and surrounding areas over the next 10 days. – Beginning today, the burning of hazardous vegetation will occur along the east side of Highway 229 between Highway 58 and the town of Creston. In cooperation with the SLO County Fire Safe Council, SLO County APCD, the National Weather Service, the California Air Resources Board, and local landowners, firefighters from Cal Fire will conduct a 250-acre burn. Smoke may be visible in Creston and surrounding areas over the next 10 days.

CRESTON, CA ・ 22 DAYS AGO