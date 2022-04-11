ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Julian Nagelsmann insists Bayern Munich will deliver against Villarreal

The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xlt9C_0f5oMXLx00
Julian Nagelsmann says Bayern have delivered in the past and may need the pressure to perform well against Villarreal.

The Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has promised his side will deliver against Villarreal in their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday.

The German champions endured their first defeat in the competition this season, losing 1-0 in Spain last week with Villarreal the dominant side after also hitting the goal frame and missing several chances to score more.

“We played a bad game and they played their best game,” Nagelsmann said. “This will not happen again, to play badly against the same opponent twice.”

Bayern were also far from their best in their 1-0 win against Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, failing to win a corner in the entire first half. Nagelsmann said that while there may have been a slight dip in form it was only temporary.

“We delivered in the past and it should be like that tomorrow. We have to, we must, we want. It is normal when you win so many titles and have such success for so many years that you maybe need this pressure sometimes to get the maximum out.”

Bayern are chasing their 10th consecutive Bundesliga title and last won the Champions League in 2020. “Maybe it will be a sparkling game from our side tomorrow,” Nagelsmann said.

The six-time European champions were the favourites going into the tie with Villarreal, who reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2006. The Spanish club outclassed Bayern in the first leg with Nagelsmann saying his players needed to become more aggressive on Tuesday.

“We must turn up our complete intensity level. We did not take the last steps, the last metres in the first leg. We have to play more uncomfortable football,” he said. “We made many mistakes. They made one to keep us alive. They could have scored more goals but we are still alive and we should show it on the pitch tomorrow.”

After eliminating the former champions Juventus in the last 16, the Villarreal coach Unai Emery believes his team are ready to deliver another shock.

“Getting here is fine, but I want to get through,” Emery said. “That’s why we are facing this match naturally, understanding that it will be at maximum difficulty but convinced that we belong here. We will have to be perfect. It will be a very different game from the first leg. I believe it will be even more difficult.”

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

'Cristiano Ronaldo has to pray in the morning and say, 'Thank you, Benzema'': Antonio Cassano claims superstar owes his staggering success at Real Madrid to his former team-mate, who is now flourishing in his absence

Cristiano Ronaldo has been told that he should 'pray in the morning' and 'thank' Karim Benzema for playing with him. The pair forged a legendary partnership at Real Madrid in which they won two LaLiga titles and four Champions League trophies between 2009 and 2018. Benzema rarely got the credit...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Nagelsmann
Person
Unai Emery
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Madrid, Villarreal defend Champions League leads

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. BAYERN MUNICH vs. VILLARREAL (0-1) Villarreal is a draw away from upsetting six-time champion Bayern Munich thanks to its impressive win in the first leg at home last week, when Bayern was happy to leave only a goal down heading into the return match at home. The German club is trying to return to the semifinals after being eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain at this stage last season while defending the title. Villarreal, the Europa League champion, is relishing its first quarterfinals since 2009. The modest club is based in a city of 50,000 people in southeastern Spain. Excluding his time at PSG from 2016-18, Villarreal coach Unai Emery has won 21 consecutive two-leg knockout ties in Europe since 2015 — with Sevilla, Arsenal and Villarreal.
UEFA
ESPN

Villarreal stun Bayern Munich to book Champions League semifinal spot

Underdogs Villarreal scored an 88th minute equaliser through substitute Samuel Chukwueze to snatch a stunning 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich and advance to the Champions League semifinals with a 2-1 aggregate win on Tuesday. Six-time European champions Bayern, who had won 12 of their previous 13 home games in the...
MLS
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#German#The Champions League#European#Spanish
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Steve Sutcliffe obituary

My father, Steve Sutcliffe, who has died suddenly, aged 75, worked for the Guardian for nearly 20 years, becoming administration manager in 1980. The highlight of his career was the move of the paper’s printing operations from Gray’s Inn Road to the Isle of Dogs, in east London – the contract for the new print site was agreed in 1984 and the first papers rolled off its presses in 1988.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
The Guardian

‘It feels like the end of the world’: Taiwan civilians practise for war as Ukraine revives China fears

On a muggy night in a Taipei park, its concrete pavilion lit by the glow from nearby lampposts, a dozen people spread yoga mats and plastic bags on the floor. The atmosphere is convivial and relaxed as they warm up, taking turns to lead the group through exercises copied from US army basic training videos online. They practise drills, dragging each other as injured deadweights, out of the way of a fictional harm.
MILITARY
The Guardian

A new start after 60: ‘I gave up marijuana after a lifetime of smoking – and began to dream again’

Jodie Sharp’s weed habit made her lungs hurt and her gums bleed. Two years ago, she quit almost by accident – and her life was transformed. Jodie Sharp’s days were all broken up the same way. “I smoked to go to work, smoked to do the washing-up, smoked for chill time.” Smoking marijuana “was a totally regular habit and every time I did it, I was smoking in exactly the same way, getting the same experience all over again.”
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

238K+
Followers
63K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy