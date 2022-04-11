Julian Nagelsmann insists Bayern Munich will deliver against Villarreal

Julian Nagelsmann says Bayern have delivered in the past and may need the pressure to perform well against Villarreal.

The Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has promised his side will deliver against Villarreal in their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday.

The German champions endured their first defeat in the competition this season, losing 1-0 in Spain last week with Villarreal the dominant side after also hitting the goal frame and missing several chances to score more.

“We played a bad game and they played their best game,” Nagelsmann said. “This will not happen again, to play badly against the same opponent twice.”

Bayern were also far from their best in their 1-0 win against Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, failing to win a corner in the entire first half. Nagelsmann said that while there may have been a slight dip in form it was only temporary.

“We delivered in the past and it should be like that tomorrow. We have to, we must, we want. It is normal when you win so many titles and have such success for so many years that you maybe need this pressure sometimes to get the maximum out.”

Bayern are chasing their 10th consecutive Bundesliga title and last won the Champions League in 2020. “Maybe it will be a sparkling game from our side tomorrow,” Nagelsmann said.

The six-time European champions were the favourites going into the tie with Villarreal, who reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2006. The Spanish club outclassed Bayern in the first leg with Nagelsmann saying his players needed to become more aggressive on Tuesday.

“We must turn up our complete intensity level. We did not take the last steps, the last metres in the first leg. We have to play more uncomfortable football,” he said. “We made many mistakes. They made one to keep us alive. They could have scored more goals but we are still alive and we should show it on the pitch tomorrow.”

After eliminating the former champions Juventus in the last 16, the Villarreal coach Unai Emery believes his team are ready to deliver another shock.

“Getting here is fine, but I want to get through,” Emery said. “That’s why we are facing this match naturally, understanding that it will be at maximum difficulty but convinced that we belong here. We will have to be perfect. It will be a very different game from the first leg. I believe it will be even more difficult.”