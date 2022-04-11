ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$6 million in damages during strip mall fire in Santa Cruz

By Taryn Mitchell
KION News Channel 5/46
 1 day ago
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION)- Multiple fire agencies were successful in putting out a fire in Santa Cruz Sunday morning.

The fire reportedly broke out at around 11:30 a.m. at a strip mall on the 2330 block of Mission
Street.

The first firefighters on the scene said the fire was coming from an unoccupied part of the strip mall that was under construction.

Ten people in the mall were unaware of the fire and were escorted safely out of the building, according to the Santa Cruz Fire Department.

The fire took around 50 minutes to control and firefighters remained on the scene for a total of five hours.

The Felton Fire Protection District says this was an all-hands-on-deck situation and is thankful for everyone who came to help.

An estimated loss of $6,000,000 was given upon the initial investigation, but $6,000,000 was also saved according to Santa Cruz Fire.

Right now the cause of the fire is unknown, and no injuries were reported.

KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz restaurant fire causes an estimated $250,000 worth of damage

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) A restaurant in Santa Cruz has an estimated $250,000 worth of damage after an early morning fire on Thursday. The Santa Cruz Fire Department said they responded to a report of flames at the Fire Fish Grill restaurant at around 1:30 a.m.   They were able to put out the flames with a The post Santa Cruz restaurant fire causes an estimated $250,000 worth of damage appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Interesting Engineering

Tesla is flying above the streets of Los Angeles. And it crashed into two parked vehicles

Tesla might be making somebody's dreams come true, but this is a total nightmare. On March 30, YouTuber Alex Choi posted a video titled 'a flying tesla' in which he claimed a random driver came up with the idea of showing a place where David Dobrik, another YouTuber, jumped his Tesla. The video includes clear footage of a 2018 Tesla S-BLM going airborne in the middle of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
