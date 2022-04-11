$6 million in damages during strip mall fire in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION)- Multiple fire agencies were successful in putting out a fire in Santa Cruz Sunday morning.

The fire reportedly broke out at around 11:30 a.m. at a strip mall on the 2330 block of Mission

Street.

The first firefighters on the scene said the fire was coming from an unoccupied part of the strip mall that was under construction.

Ten people in the mall were unaware of the fire and were escorted safely out of the building, according to the Santa Cruz Fire Department.

The fire took around 50 minutes to control and firefighters remained on the scene for a total of five hours.

The Felton Fire Protection District says this was an all-hands-on-deck situation and is thankful for everyone who came to help.

An estimated loss of $6,000,000 was given upon the initial investigation, but $6,000,000 was also saved according to Santa Cruz Fire.

Right now the cause of the fire is unknown, and no injuries were reported.

