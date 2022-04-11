ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ishpeming, MI

Frenzy Student Section Tournament: Championship

By Connor Sturgill
abc10up.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleISHPEMING, Mich. (WBUP) – Below are the teams competing in the final...

abc10up.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Michigan State looks for new Hockey Coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Danton Cole won’t return as Michigan State hockey coach. Athletic director Alan Haller says the team needs a ``fresh start’' after a 12-23-1 season. The Spartans lost 15 of their last 16 games. Cole’s record over five seasons was 58-101-12. Cole was coach for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program before returning to MSU in 2017. Cole played on MSU’s 1986 national championship team. He and Don McSween share the school record for most games played, 180. Haller says Cole ``put his heart’' into his job as coach.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ishpeming, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Ishpeming, MI
WILX-TV

Red Sox Rally to Defeat Tigers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Boston Red Sox rallied from an early 3-0 deficit and downed the Detroit Tigers 5-3 Tuesday afternoon in Detroit. The teams conclude the series Wednesday before the Tigers head to Kansas City for the week end. Detroit now has a 2-3 season record. Tyler Alexander pitched well for the Tigers until giving up three runs in the sixth inning. Alex Lange gave up the two winning runs in the eighth inning to take the loss.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Sports betting in Michigan: Promo codes, popular online sports betting promotions, apps, how to play

Whether you're in Detroit, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo or Ypsilanti, legal Michigan online sports betting means you can get in on the action from anywhere if you're 21 and over. With so many Michigan sportsbook promos to choose from, finding the one that best suits your bankroll and risk tolerance is key. Caesars Sportsbook has Michigan sportsbook deposit bonuses, daily odds boosts and an all-encompassing rewards program that can be used at any of their brick-and-mortar locations or online.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frenzy#Wbup
HometownLife.com

Cast your vote for Hometown Life Prep Athlete of the Week

It's time to vote for the Hometown Life Athlete of the Week. Here are the candidates for the latest athlete of the week poll. Voting is open until 1 p.m. Thursday. You can cast as many votes as you wish, but only one vote per every three hours actually counts in the poll.
SPORTS
MLive.com

Parma Western’s Alyna Lewis to run at Michigan

JACKSON -- Another track and field athlete from the Jackson area has committed to run at Michigan. Parma Western’s Alyna Lewis will don the maize and blue next year, joining Lumen Christi distance runner Faith Smith who signed a Letter of Intent to run with the Wolverines over the winter.
JACKSON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy