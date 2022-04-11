ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove, rural school districts declare snow day

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A8K8i_0f5oMDwf00 Rare mid-April snowfall into Monday morning, April 11, has closed schools across western Washington County.

Residents of western Washington County awoke Monday morning, April 11, to a strange sight this late in the season: glistening white snow on the ground.

Although temperatures as of 8 a.m. Monday hovered above freezing in Forest Grove, the conditions were enough that the Forest Grove School District closed all of its buildings and canceled class for the day. So did the smaller Banks School District, Gaston School District and Vernonia School District.

The neighboring Hillsboro School District announced a two-hour delay.

Tens of thousands across the region lost power due to the late flurry of winter weather, including hundreds of Portland General Electric customers in Banks, according to PGE's website.

The National Weather Service says that since it began tracking weather data at the Portland International Airport in 1940, it had never recorded more than a trace amount of snow in April.

KOIN 6 News, a news partner of Pamplin Media Group, contributed to this report.

