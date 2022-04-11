ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Madison, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ndLnm_0f5oMC3w00
Tripadvisor

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Madison, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Madison that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QjoM5_0f5oMC3w00
Tripadvisor

#15. Nook

- Rating: 5 of 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Restaurant type: not available
- Price: not available
- Address: 2138 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704-5459
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17KGsQ_0f5oMC3w00
Tripadvisor

#14. The Statehouse

- Rating: 4 of 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1001 Wisconsin Pl The Edgewater, Madison, WI 53703-1302
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yVl7k_0f5oMC3w00
Tripadvisor

#13. Delmonico's

- Rating: 4 of 5 (155 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 130 S Pinckney St, Madison, WI 53703-3318
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sfUQB_0f5oMC3w00
Tripadvisor

#12. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4 of 5 (164 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2137 Deming Way, Madison, WI 53562
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3anQE8_0f5oMC3w00
Tripadvisor

#11. Harvest

- Rating: 4 of 5 (251 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Restaurant type: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 21 N Pinckney St, Madison, WI 53703-2829
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19sM6F_0f5oMC3w00
Tripadvisor

#10. Wonder Bar Steakhouse

- Rating: 4 of 5 (170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 222 E Olin Ave, Madison, WI 53713-1434
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F9vGj_0f5oMC3w00
Tripadvisor

#9. Samba Brazilian Grill

- Rating: 4 of 5 (267 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Restaurant type: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 240 W Gilman St, Madison, WI 53703-1810
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NcV0I_0f5oMC3w00
Tripadvisor

#8. Delaney's Steak Seafood and Wine

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 449 Grand Canyon Dr, Madison, WI 53719-1040
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rdgoa_0f5oMC3w00
Tripadvisor

#7. Fresco

- Rating: 4 of 5 (193 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 227 State St, Madison, WI 53703-2214
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HGgxZ_0f5oMC3w00
Tripadvisor

#6. Rare Steakhouse

- Rating: 4 of 5 (226 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 14 W Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SRHcH_0f5oMC3w00
Tripadvisor

#5. Estrellon

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Restaurant type: Spanish, Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 313 W Johnson St, Madison, WI 53703-2218
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Gl4T_0f5oMC3w00
Tripadvisor

#4. Heritage Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (199 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 131 E Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703-2824
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQGgQ_0f5oMC3w00
Tripadvisor

#3. Cento

- Rating: 4 of 5 (304 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 122 W Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703-2510
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DC5HQ_0f5oMC3w00
Tripadvisor

#2. Tornado Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (692 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 116 S Hamilton St 116 S Hamilton St, 53703, Madison, WI 53703-3210
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. L'Etoile Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (357 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: French, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 S Pinckney St, Madison, WI 53703-2892
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Fine dining restaurants face additional hiring hurdle

CLEVELAND — A Paella is a dish served at Mallorca restaurant in Cleveland. Some fine dining restaurants have additional qualifications for candidates. Mallorca in Cleveland prefers candidates with experience and knowledge of Spanish-themed cuisine and culture. Sometimes, high school and college students will not cut it when a restaurant...
CLEVELAND, OH
97ZOK

A Rockford Local Business Is Closing & Having Super Blowout Sale

A Rockford local business is closing its doors and announced a super Blowout Sale starting Friday, April 15th. Just a few months ago, I shared news that Goodie Bin in Rockford opened their doors to the public. They offer popular big box store items for a fraction of the retail price; home furniture, wall decor, electronics, and much more.
ROCKFORD, IL
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy