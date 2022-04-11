Tripadvisor

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Madison, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Madison that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#15. Nook

- Rating: 5 of 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Restaurant type: not available

- Price: not available

- Address: 2138 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704-5459

Tripadvisor

#14. The Statehouse

- Rating: 4 of 5 (165 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Restaurant type: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1001 Wisconsin Pl The Edgewater, Madison, WI 53703-1302

Tripadvisor

#13. Delmonico's

- Rating: 4 of 5 (155 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 130 S Pinckney St, Madison, WI 53703-3318

Tripadvisor

#12. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4 of 5 (164 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2137 Deming Way, Madison, WI 53562

Tripadvisor

#11. Harvest

- Rating: 4 of 5 (251 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Restaurant type: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 21 N Pinckney St, Madison, WI 53703-2829

Tripadvisor

#10. Wonder Bar Steakhouse

- Rating: 4 of 5 (170 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 222 E Olin Ave, Madison, WI 53713-1434

Tripadvisor

#9. Samba Brazilian Grill

- Rating: 4 of 5 (267 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Restaurant type: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 240 W Gilman St, Madison, WI 53703-1810

Tripadvisor

#8. Delaney's Steak Seafood and Wine

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (160 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 449 Grand Canyon Dr, Madison, WI 53719-1040

Tripadvisor

#7. Fresco

- Rating: 4 of 5 (193 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Restaurant type: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 227 State St, Madison, WI 53703-2214

Tripadvisor

#6. Rare Steakhouse

- Rating: 4 of 5 (226 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 14 W Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703

Tripadvisor

#5. Estrellon

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (156 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Restaurant type: Spanish, Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 313 W Johnson St, Madison, WI 53703-2218

Tripadvisor

#4. Heritage Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (199 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Restaurant type: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 131 E Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703-2824

Tripadvisor

#3. Cento

- Rating: 4 of 5 (304 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Restaurant type: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 122 W Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703-2510

Tripadvisor

#2. Tornado Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (692 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 116 S Hamilton St 116 S Hamilton St, 53703, Madison, WI 53703-3210

Tripadvisor

#1. L'Etoile Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (357 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Restaurant type: French, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 S Pinckney St, Madison, WI 53703-2892

