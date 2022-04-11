MS-13 gang member sentenced for second degree murder in Glen Burnie

A 23-year-old MS-13 gang member has been sentenced for the second degree murder of Jose Salvador Mancia Aguilar in 2020.

Cristian Pleitez-Tejada pleaded guilty to his charges in October 2021.

RELATED : Glen Burnie murder suspect found in Arkansas, two others accused of helping him flee

On October 4, 2020, the Anne Arundel County Police and Fire Departments responded to El Norteno Grill located in the 600 block of Crain Highway North in Glen Burnie for a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found Aguilar lying unresponsive near the front door.

An autopsy determined he was killed byway of sharp force trauma.

Police were able to obtain surveillance video from the restaurant which showed the victim walking with another man toward the rear of the business around 7:45 p.m. Fifteen minutes later, the video shows the victim stumble and collapse at the bar's main entrance.

Pleitez-Tejada is then seen running from the scene. A witness told detectives they heard the victim and defendant arguing before the stabbing.

Detectives learned Pleitez-Tejada had fled to Arkansas after the murder.

During the interview with detectives, the defendant confessed to stabbing Mancia Aguilar with a knife he was carrying in his pocket.