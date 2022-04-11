ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Universities Could Soon Be Allowed to Pay Student-Athletes Directly

By JC Canicosa
 1 day ago
L ast year Louisiana jumped on the bandwagon to allow college sports stars to benefit financially from their name, image and likeness through endorsement deals. Now state leaders want to follow suit and allow schools to pay their student-athletes directly.

Senate Bill 250 , authored by Sen. Patrick Connick, R-Marrero, would allow colleges, universities and university affiliates in Louisiana to compensate student-athletes. The proposal advanced out of the Senate Education Committee without objection Thursday.

The bill would put Louisiana “in line” with the other states that have passed similar legislation, Connick said.

“Because (the Texas Legislature) has allowed this, (Texas A&M) has one of the best recruiting classes in the nation,” Connick told the committee.

The legislation would also allow colleges and universities to directly pay prospective collegiate athletes. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association recently voted to allow high school students to profit off their name, image and likeness .

Student athletes are still barred from making money off endorsements of tobacco, alcohol, illegal substances or activities, banned athletic substances or any form of sports betting.

The bill moves to the Senate floor for a full vote.

Louisiana Illuminator is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Louisiana Illuminator maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jarvis DeBerry for questions: info@lailluminator.com. Follow Louisiana Illuminator on Facebook and Twitter .

The 74

The 74

The 74

The 74

