GALESBURG — The Galesburg High School girls track and field team placed fifth in the 32nd edition of the Silver Streaks Girls Invite on Monday. Galesburg senior Kaylee Allen took fourth in the 100-meter dash in 12.89 seconds. Allen finished third in the 200 in 26.37 while Silver Streaks sophomore Syriah Boyd placed second in the event (16.09).

GALESBURG, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO