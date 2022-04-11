ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Cheney raises a record $3 million for her reelection as Trump's impeachment vengeance energizes her donors

By Warren Rojas
 1 day ago

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images

  • Trump and his supporters want Cheney gone. But donors seem to want to keep her around.
  • Cheney backers are flooding her campaign coffers with reelection cash.
  • Cheney has raised more than $10 million in 12 months.

The pro-Trump rage directed at Rep. Liz Cheney, who voted to impeach the former president, has helped the embattled Wyoming Republican notch the most profitable campaign fundraising quarter of her career. She has raked in $3 million since the start of 2022, breaking her own previous fundraising records.

The two-term lawmaker, who is facing a primary challenge from Donald Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman, has raised more than $10 million over the past year, Politico reported Monday. The sizeable hauls — including $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2021, $1.9 million in the second quarter, $1.7 million in the third quarter, and $2 million to close out 2021 — come as Cheney continues to fight with the vengeance-seeking former president and Trump loyalists in House Republican leadership.

Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who supported Trump's second impeachment following the deadly January 6, 2021 siege at the US Capitol , and now serves on the select committee investigating the violent attack.

"I think what we have seen is a massive and well organized and well-planned effort that used multiple tools to try and overturn an election," Cheney said on April 10 on CNN of the ongoing probe.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has been ostracized from House Republican leadership and censured by local and national GOP officials in recent months.

Cheney is facing a primary challenge on August 16 from Hageman, who served as an advisor to her short-lived 2014 Senate campaign. Hageman was feted last month by more than 100 House Republicans at a DC fundraiser co-hosted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik. Stefanik got that leadership post after House Republicans pushed Cheney out in May 2021 and Trump lobbied to reward the three-term New York lawmaker for pushing his baseless election fraud claims.

Politico reported that Hageman collected roughly $215,000 from the House GOP-led event. Cheney raked in $526,000 a few weeks earlier at a private fundraiser headlined by fellow impeachment supporter Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, Yahoo News reported .

Hageman reported having $381,000 on hand at the end of 2021.

Other House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump have announced their retirements in the last year, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois , John Katko of New York , Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio , and, most recently, Fred Upton of Michigan .

Read the original article on Business Insider

