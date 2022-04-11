Swai recall due to lack of reinspection
This swai is being recalled. Corfu Foods, Inc. recalls swai products. Imported without import reinspection. 6,570 pounds of fish products imported from Vietnam are being...www.fingerlakes1.com
This swai is being recalled. Corfu Foods, Inc. recalls swai products. Imported without import reinspection. 6,570 pounds of fish products imported from Vietnam are being...www.fingerlakes1.com
We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.https://fingerlakes1.com/
Comments / 0