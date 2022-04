The 2022 NFL Draft is coming up and the New York Giants are rich in draft capital this year. The Giants own the fifth and seventh overall picks in the first round of the draft. This gives Big Blue an opportunity to secure two of the draft’s best prospects in this year’s class. But it also gives the Giants an opportunity to extract an incredible amount of value from a trade. According to Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com, a trade-down is something the Giants would “love” to accomplish.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO