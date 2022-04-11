ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Trading starts of new Warner Bros. Discovery media giant

By The Associated Press
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eo128_0f5oJuUl00
Discovery-WarnerMedia Combination FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2014 file photo, people pass an AT&T store in New York's Times Square. Shares of the new Warner Bros. Discovery media giant, the $43 billion combination of Discovery and the AT&T spinoff WarnerMedia, have begun trading Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (Richard Drew)

Shares of the new Warner Bros. Discovery media giant, the $43 billion combination of Discovery and the AT&T spinoff WarnerMedia, have begun trading Monday.

The bulked-up company combines the owner of storied film studio Warner Bros., TV networks including CNN, HBO and the streaming service HBO Max, with Discovery Inc., the parent of networks that focus on reality television like HGTV and its own streaming service, Discovery+. The deal closed on Friday.

AT&T Inc. last year decided to separate WarnerMedia as the company unravels its entertainment-oriented deal-making of the past several years and focuses on phone and internet service.

Discovery CEO David Zaslav is running the combined company, and there are already changes expected, such as offering Discovery+, HBO Max and a brand-new cable news streamer, CNN+, as a bundle, or even merging services into a single app. Disney, a major rival, says the bundling approach has helped it attract and keep streaming subscribers as entertainment companies launched a slew of offerings intended to rival Netflix.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

AT&T Chief John Stankey Bids Farewell to WarnerMedia Staff as Discovery Deal Closes

Click here to read the full article. As Discovery closes its deal for WarnerMedia, John Stankey, the AT&T chief who oversaw the telecom company’s abandoned foray into the media world, bid farewell to his soon-to-be former colleagues. Stankey led AT&T’s acquisition of DirecTV and Time Warner in 2015 and 2018, before replacing Randall Stephenson as CEO role of AT&T in July 2020. “My respect and appreciation for those I have worked closely with is enduring, and I will miss continuing to learn and problem solve with you,” Stankey wrote. “I especially will miss marveling at the work behind the scenes to...
BUSINESS
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery Will Combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus in International Markets

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery’s plans to merge streaming services HBO Max and Discovery Plus in the U.S. is likely to be adopted overseas, and a clearer picture is emerging of what the platform will look like in key markets. Sources tell Variety that Discovery and AT&T’s WarnerMedia — which are expected to merge in the next month — plan to have one single global platform that will combine the two streaming services, as opposed to a market-by-market approach for international. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels, who will also serve as CFO of the newly combined Warner Bros....
BUSINESS
Deadline

Endeavor Chief Ari Emanuel “Not Nervous” That Warner Bros Discovery Could Pump Brakes In Streaming: “Everyone Else Is Spending”

Click here to read the full article. Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, who has long espoused the benefits of streaming’s boom times, said he’s “not nervous” about Warner Bros Discovery possibly pumping the brakes as it looks to take on Netflix and Disney. Discovery chief David Zaslav, as Emanuel was reminded during Endeavor’s fourth-quarter earnings call, recently declared the company doesn’t want to “win the spending war” in streaming. That line, amplified by Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels this week at an investor conference, prompted a lot of head-nods among those on Wall Street who view streaming as a hugely expensive, risky business. “I’m...
BUSINESS
Variety

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network to Move Under HBO at Warner Bros. Discovery (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network will move under HBO’s purview upon the completion of Discovery’s acquisition of WarnerMedia, which will result in the launch of Warner Bros. Discovery on Monday, Variety has learned exclusively. Allison Page, president of Magnolia, which is a joint venture between the Gaineses and Discovery, Inc., will report directly to HBO and HBO Max chief Casey Bloys. Bloys is one of the few top WarnerMedia execs still standing following this week’s mass exodus ahead of the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger’s close, which was capped off by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Zaslav
Person
David Warner
hypebeast.com

Nicolas Cage Reveals to Warner Bros. He Wants To Join 'The Batman' Sequel as Villain, Egghead

Nicolas Cage might just be entering into the world of DC Comics for his next career move. In a message to Warner Bros. executives, Cage told reporters at SXSW that he is interested in taking on the role of the villain Egghead in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman. While a sequel has yet to be announced, Cage is putting his hat in the ring, just in case. In the interview, Cage discussed the upcoming releasingstating, “We have this new [movie with] Robert Pattinson as The Batman, which I’m excited to see. I haven’t seen it yet but I think he would be terrific.”
MOVIES
Deadline

Netflix Sets Feature Take Of ‘Irredeemable’ & ‘Incorruptible’ Graphic Novel Series With Jeymes Samuel Directing, Kemp Powers Writing, Jay-Z & James Lassiter Producing

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is developing a live-action feature take of the bestselling Boom! Studios comic series Irredeemable and its sister title Incorruptible with BAFTA-winning The Harder They Fall filmmaker Jeymes Samuel directing, Oscar-nominated scribe Kemp Powers writing and producers Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter and James Lassiter on board. Samuel will also produce. Carter and Lassiter will produce through their overall deal at the streamer with Stephen Christy and Ross Richie from Boom! Studios. Powers and Adam Yoelin will serves as EPs. In the graphic novel series, when the world’s most powerful and beloved superhero, the god-like Plutonian, inexplicably begins slaughtering...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Networks#Reality Tv#Hbo#Discovery Inc#Warnermedia#Cnn#Hgtv#Discovery#At T Inc#The Associated Press
IndieWire

Netflix Halts Development of Will Smith Movie ‘Fast and Loose’ — Report

Click here to read the full article. When Will Smith charged the stage and slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards last Sunday, the film world instantly began speculating about how the altercation would affect the star’s career. While Smith received a standing ovation when he won his first Oscar less than an hour later, it was unclear how much studios and fans would embrace future projects Smith was developing. The first domino to fall was Smith’s membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy acted first, launching a formal review of Smith’s conduct with expulsion...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Dancing With the Stars’ to Move to Disney Plus After 30 Seasons on ABC

Click here to read the full article. “Dancing With the Stars” is moving to Disney Plus after airing for 30 seasons airing on ABC, Variety has confirmed. The show has received a two-season renewal at the Disney-owned streaming service for Seasons 31 and 32, with the new season to debut in the fall. “DWTS” will be the first live series to stream on Disney Plus. Variety has confirmed the series will not air repeats on ABC and strictly be available via Disney Plus. News of the move was first reported by Deadline. “’Dancing with the Stars’ has entertained fans for 16 years on...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Limited Series – ‘Dopesick’ and ‘The Dropout’ Head the Charge for Hulu

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
B105

‘The Batman’ On HBO Max: When It’s Coming to Streaming

Due to a technical glitch on the HBO website, we now know when Matt Reeves’ The Batman will arrive on HBO Max. According to Deadline, the gritty superhero flick will land on the streaming platform Tuesday, April 19. The Batman will subsequently premiere on the pay cable network on Saturday, April 23. While the listing has since been deleted, you can view it here on Deadline’s website.
TV & VIDEOS
NewsTimes

AT&T Names Samuel Di Piazza Chairman of Warner Bros. Discovery

Samuel Di Piazza Jr. will serve as the chairman of Warner Bros. Discovery following the close of the deal to combine the two media companies, AT&T announced. Di Piazza, previously global CEO of PricewaterhouseCoopers from 2002 until his retirement in 2009, spent 36 years working at PwC. He was among the seven board members of the combined WarnerMedia-Discovery that AT&T announced Tuesday. The Warner Bros. Discovery board of directors initially will comprise 13 members, seven appointed by AT&T and six by Discovery.
BUSINESS
Press Democrat

Warner Bros. Discovery board of directors draws criticism for lack of Latinos

AT&T and Discovery on Tuesday unveiled board members to oversee the soon-to-be Warner Bros. Discovery media company, immediately drawing criticism because the two companies failed to include a Latino board member. "By failing to bring Latino representation to the boardroom, Warner Bros. Discovery is not only missing a crucial opportunity...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Johnny Carson Biopic Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt From David Milch & Jay Roach Hits Marketplace

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The story of one of America’s most beloved TV personalities, Johnny Carson, may finally be coming to the screen. A high-profile series, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Carson, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and to be directed by Jay Roach, was recently taken out and has been heating up the premium marketplace. The project, titled King Of Late Night, is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content. The series will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip. King...
CELEBRITIES
Connecticut Post

Warner Bros. Reveals 100th Anniversary Logo, Teases Rollout of Commemorative Content, Products and Events

Warner Bros. is turning 100 next April and the legendary studio is kicking off the celebration of its centennial early with the reveal of a commemorative logo. On Wednesday, Warner Bros. unveiled its special “100 Years of Storytelling” version of the classic logo, which now incorporates the studio’s iconic WB water tower. The release of the centennial logo came along with the announcement that the studio will roll out commemorative products, content and events in the months leading up to its 100th anniversary next spring.
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Games Offers 15-Minute First Look at 'Hogwarts Legacy' Gameplay

Three months into its 2022 release window, Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software have now released a detailed look at the upcoming gameplay for Harry Potter spinoff Hogwarts Legacy. Spanning almost 15 minutes long, the new footage gives fans a first look at some of the game’s core elements, including...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
MOVIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
97K+
Followers
97K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy