Man with machete shot by police

fox5ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice responding to a domestic incident...

www.fox5ny.com

KITV.com

Man killed in Waianae shootout identified

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man who was killed in Tuesday’s Waianae shooting was previously convicted of manslaughter and had been released from prison less than six months ago. Court documents released on Friday identify him Chad Duran. He was 32 years old. In 2013, Duran was sentenced to 20...
WAIANAE, HI
#Machete#Police#Astoria#Public Safety
People

Wash. Police Arrest Married Dad in Connection with Unsolved Rape Cases Where Suspect Broke into Victims' Homes

Authorities in Washington state have made an arrest in the rapes of two women who were attacked in their homes in 2003 and 2004. Kenneth Dowling, 47, was arrested last Thursday while working a construction job near Spokane. PEOPLE confirms that he has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.
PULLMAN, WA
Kait 8

Dog finds meth during walk outside

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It may sound like a punchline to a joke, but a dog out for a walk in Craighead County found something highly illegal - nearly four ounces of meth. According to an incident report, officer Brock Mcfarlin was dispatched to 7379 Highway 141 in reference to found drugs.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Idaho State Journal

Wreck kills two teens, injures three others near Idaho-Utah border

TREMONTON, Utah — Two teenagers died last Friday night and three more were seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a remote road in Box Elder County. Box Elder County Sheriff’s deputies, along with assisting agencies, responded At 10:38 p.m. Friday, April 1 to a report of a crash near 2000 South and East Promontory Road. There were five occupants in the vehicle. One occupant died at the scene, and another later that night after being flown to a hospital. ...
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRG News 5

State will not prosecute Pensacola man who shot at police

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man accused of shooting at police in February will not be prosecuted.  State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden announced Wednesday, March 23 that Corey Marioneaux Jr. will no longer face criminal charges for shooting at officers Feb 3.  Marioneaux shot at officers as they entered his home at 2515 N. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

