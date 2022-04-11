ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Six of seven Missouri school board incumbents win re-election in April 2022, four races uncalled

By Andrew McNair
Nine Missouri school districts covered by Ballotpedia held nonpartisan general elections for 18 school board seats on April 5, 2022, including one special election for a one-year term. Four of these elections were too close to call on election night, including races for seats on the Center School District school board, Hickman Mills C-1 School District school board, Liberty Public Schools school board, and Platte County R-III School District school board.

Of the races called by Ballotpedia, six of seven school board incumbents were re-elected, giving an 85.7% success rate for incumbent re-election bids. In two districts, all incumbents were reelected and in one district one incumbent won re-election and one incumbent lost re-election.

As of April 8, 2022, the incumbent in the Center School District race leads the next closest candidate by 0.71% of votes cast and the incumbent in the Hickman Mills C-1 School District race trails the next closest candidate by 0.16% of votes cast. In the other two uncalled races, no incumbents ran.

In 2021, Ballotpedia tracked elections for 27 seats across 11 Missouri school boards in which 59 candidates ran, including 21 incumbents. Incumbents ran in all but one of these contests and won re-election 57.1% of the time. In four school districts all incumbents won re-election and in five districts at least one incumbent won and one incumbent lost. No incumbents won re-election in two districts.

In 2022, Ballotpedia is tracking elections for over 1,000 school board seats across 39 states and Washington, D.C. As of April 5, this included 12 school board recall elections.

