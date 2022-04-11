ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Fose is rose without alcohol

fox5ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReality TV star Luann de Lesseps...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

How to Avoid Alcohol Hangovers

Sixty percent of adults choose to drink, which can lead to difficult physical symptoms and work absenteeism the next day. Those with a family history of alcoholism are more likely to suffer from bad hangovers. Time is the only cure for hangovers, and the only way to prevent them is...
DRINKS
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Rose#Reality Tv#Food Drink#Beverages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Distractify

What Is Kat Von D's Net Worth? Her Empire Has Made a Fortune

If you have ever seen an episode of LA Ink, then odds are that you're already at least somewhat familiar with Kat Von D. The legendary tattoo artist has become one of the most famous faces in the world of permanent ink, and as her fame has grown, she has branched out into a variety of other creative endeavors as well.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Channeled Character Laura Ingalls After Becoming a Farmer

“I’m a grandmother multiple times over, and I absolutely adore it,” says Melissa Gilbert, whom you probably know best as spunky, pigtailed Laura Ingalls from the classic series Little House on the Prairie. With similar pluck, the 57-year-old actress is embracing her life today. “I am more comfortable in my own skin,” says Melissa, whose auburn locks are showing streaks of gray. “Yeah, I wake up in the morning and my ankles are a little bit stiff and there are parts of my body that are lower than they used to be, but I’m still here. I’m still me, I’m still vital.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Al Pacino, 81, grabs dinner with Mick Jagger’s ex Noor Alfallah, 28

Al Pacino grabbed dinner with Mick Jagger’s ex-girlfriend Noor Alfallah at Felix Trattoria in Venice, Calif., Saturday night. The two were spotted leaving in the same car after dining at the Italian eatery. Both Pacino, 81, and Alfallah, 28, went with all-black ensembles for the outing. “The Godfather” star donned a button-down shirt, jacket, slacks and sneakers, while Alfallah opted for a lacy black top paired with leather pants, a matching jacket and boots. While the two were spotted leaving together, it appears their date wasn’t necessarily a romantic candlelit dinner for two. Pacino and Alfallah were joined by other friends — including Jason Momoa,...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Lizzo was born to be a reality TV host: Amazon's Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls taps into this natural amity between fat women

"The joy is infectious," says Robyn Bahr of Lizzo's Amazon reality competition. "Executive produced and hosted by superstar pop singer/fashion icon/occasional flautist Lizzo, the reality series follows 13 plus-size women vying, first, to become Lizzo’s backup dancers at the 2021 Bonnaroo music festival, and then, hopefully, her sacred, anointed backup dancers on her upcoming tour. They aspire to be the proverbial Big Grrrls of the title." Bahr adds that Lizzo is a natural as a reality host: "Lizzo, at age 33, was a tween when reality TV took off in the early 2000s, and perhaps two decades of close study has afforded her the ability to effortlessly adopt a perfected talking-head cadence," says Bahr. "Or maybe her effervescent, almost manic, persona just innately lends itself to the heightened nature of this genre. I’ve never heard the word 'bitch' used so frequently and with such warmth and affection."
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek and lookalike daughter's unusual living situation revealed

Salma Hayek has an enviable property portfolio with homes around the globe but one, in particular, leaves the star and her family a little shaken up. The Frida actress, her husband and their teenage daughter, Valentina, spend a considerable amount of time in their plush London home. However, they got...
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

Betty White’s treasures going to auction months after her death

Some personal items that belonged to the iconic actress, Betty White, are up for auction this coming September. White died at 99 at the end of last year, just a short time before her 100th birthday. Some of the star’s most personal items, including a gold watch from her mother...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy