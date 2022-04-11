Firefighters battle flames at outbuilding in east Charlotte; nobody hurt

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire at an outbuilding in east Charlotte Monday morning.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., firefighters were called to Misenheimer Road for the blaze.

Chooper 9 Skyzoom showed flames shooting out of the building as crews worked to get it under control. By noon, most of the flames were no longer visible.

MEDIC told Channel 9 they were called to the scene, but firefighters told a Channel 9 crew that nobody had been hurt.

