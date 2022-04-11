ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Gas prices nationwide decrease

 1 day ago

CHICAGO – Countries are planning more emergency reserve releases, and the national average price of gas per gallon is trending lower in the U.S. according to the American Automobile Association. Over 30...

WBTW News13

Price of gas in Myrtle Beach decreasing, below state average

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gas prices appear to be decreasing from highs last week, according to information Thursday from GasBuddy. The average price of gas in the Myrtle beach area was around $3.92 a gallon, as of Thursday morning, lower than the state average of about $4.03, and a nation average of about $4.34. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

World Bank reveals damage to Russian GDP from sanctions and says Ukraine economy to be slashed by half

Ukraine's economic output is likely to contract by a drastic 45.1 per cent due to Russia's unprovoked invasion, which has rendered economic activity impossible in the European nation, the World Bank said.The Washington-based lender in its "War in the Region" economic update on Sunday said Russia's GDP output for 2022 will fall 11.2 per cent owing to the plethora of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.As per the report, the unprecedented sanctions have pushed Russia's economy towards a "deep recession".The Eastern Europe region, comprising Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, is forecast to show a GDP contraction of...
ECONOMY
Elko Daily Free Press

Dennis Clayson: The price of gas

What caused the price of gasoline to jump almost 25% in only a week?. Was there less oil at the beginning of the week than at the end? Maybe, but not much. Certainly not 25% less. We talk about supply and demand, but we sometimes simplify this relationship as if...
TRAFFIC
WPXI Pittsburgh

US futures slip as investors weigh profit reports, inflation

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. futures slipped with investors getting more information about the impact of inflation and the pandemic on the health of companies as quarterly earnings reports arrive. Benchmarks finished higher in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Australia. U.S. futures dipped, and oil prices...
BUSINESS

