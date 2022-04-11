Victim of possible kidnapping in south Alabama was not kidnapped

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police have confirmed a woman who initially was thought to be a kidnapping victim was not kidnapped.

On Sunday, the MPD reported Marlene French 50, was assaulted by Dominque Thornton and then forced into a vehicle. Police said that around 6:30 p.m., French had been found safe and Thornton was in custody.

MPD report French was aware Thornton had several outstanding felony warrants and hindered the prosecution of his arrest by aiding him on Sunday. French was arrested and charged with first-degree hindering prosecution.

Thornton was arrested on Sunday and charged with several active felony warrants.

