(Grand Forks, ND) -- A Grand Forks police officer won't be disciplined for acting in a commercial without prior authorization. Officer Brian Samson appears in the McLaughlin's RV and Marine video as a uniformed Grand Forks officer who pretends to arrest a man for selling campers "too low" and for "stealing from the company." The commercial was taped during the Grand Forks Men's Show at the Alerus Center, where the police department had a promotion and recruitment display.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 26 DAYS AGO