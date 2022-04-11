ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man stabbed trying to calm late-night disturbance

Police are investigating a weekend altercation that left one man with a stab wound.

Fort Myers police say the incident took place after 1 a.m. Sunday in the downtown area.

A group of men were allegedly causing a disturbance. The victim told police he tried to calm the situation and was stabbed in the abdomen by the suspect identified as William Kenney.

The victim reportedly entered a nearby bar and called 911and was taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center for treatment.

Monday around 12:30 PM, Fort Myers Police arrested Kenney for the charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Comments / 0

