The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience Brings Regency-Era Realness To Chicago This April

By Marie-Angèle Zoungrana
 4 days ago

Ladies and gentlemen of the Ton, whether or not you have devoured season 2 of Bridgerton , this announcement will get you excited: The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience is coming to Chicago on April 20 ! Prepare to be transported into regency-era England, as the venue will fully transform itself before your much awaited arrival.

After an acclaimed opening in Los Angeles and Washington D.C. to both press and guests, this mesmerizing Bridgerton Ball will plunge you into the centuries-old world of the hit series. So put on your regency-inspired best, and head to this grand event .

The ball’s regency decor and live music inspired by the show will give you the perfect opportunity to break out those 19th century moves. You’ll get to meet the Queen, visit the Modiste’s atelier, behold in spectacular choreography, and indulge in photo-ops that are as regal as the experience.

The courts of XS Tennis and Education Foundation (5336 S State St) will be completely transformed into the Queen’s finest ballroom. Located next to Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood, it makes for the perfect location to host Her Majesty’s Ball, as it is home to the University of Chicago and the Obama Foundation among others. Queen Charlotte wants to make a good impression, and her guests shall be delighted.

Rumor has it Her Majesty The Queen is searching for the diamond of the evening, but will you be the one to win her favor?

The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience

April 21, 2022 9:00 PM (+ more dates)
XS Tennis and Education Foundation (5336 S State St, Chicago, IL, 60609, Chicago) From $45.00 Tickets

